-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Akazoo’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akazoo will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akazoo.

SONG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Akazoo in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Akazoo in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Akazoo stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.25. 119,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,654. Akazoo has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akazoo stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Akazoo at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akazoo

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akazoo (SONG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com