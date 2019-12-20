$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shiloh Industries’ earnings. Shiloh Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shiloh Industries.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the second quarter worth $58,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries during the second quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shiloh Industries in the third quarter valued at $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 25.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shiloh Industries by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SHLO opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com