-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Noble Energy reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,646,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 6,245,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,379. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

