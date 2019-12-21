$0.10 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,775 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Rayonier by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,350,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 691,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $11,334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 13.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,670,000 after acquiring an additional 328,147 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

