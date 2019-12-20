-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXR. ValuEngine upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Citius Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak acquired 558,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $502,737.30. Also, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Insiders have purchased 2,798,297 shares of company stock worth $2,544,067 over the last 90 days. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

