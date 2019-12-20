-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of ACHV opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

