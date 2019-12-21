-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. Heat Biologics also reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 695.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com