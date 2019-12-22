-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.22). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 270,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $442.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 22,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 27.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com