$0.19 EPS Expected for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Vericel reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,152,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 18.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

VCEL opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $788.41 million, a P/E ratio of -123.93 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com