$0.23 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 25,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,145,594.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,776. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

