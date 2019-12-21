$0.25 EPS Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.20. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

HTLD stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 793.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 719,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $10,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 82.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 243,097 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $4,609,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $3,748,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

