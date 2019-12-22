$0.26 EPS Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 46.01%. The business had revenue of $287.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 42.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

