$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com