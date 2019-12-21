$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.60. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million.

Several brokerages have commented on OPNT. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

OPNT opened at $14.67 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall purchased 5,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,885 shares of company stock worth $106,604 and sold 27,143 shares worth $401,016. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

