$0.38 EPS Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $585,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 522,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,120,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,451. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

