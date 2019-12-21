-$0.39 EPS Expected for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.86. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $145,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,417 shares of company stock valued at $536,649 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 586,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

