$0.58 EPS Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.59. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

UCBI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $34,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,396,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,543,000 after buying an additional 175,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,754,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

