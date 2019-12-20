$0.66 EPS Expected for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

CNS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 435,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,478. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

