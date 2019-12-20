$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.73. Coherus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,671. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $61,884.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,590.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,060.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 844,058 shares of company stock worth $15,214,052. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

