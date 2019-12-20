$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Winnebago Industries also reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.84 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,058,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $888,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 196,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

