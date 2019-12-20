$0.85 EPS Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.83. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $66,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 133,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

