0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.0558 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $306,997.00 and approximately $629,590.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,506,650 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.