$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,955 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 818,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 779,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.77. 14,472,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,611. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

