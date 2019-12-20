$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.06.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com