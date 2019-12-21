1,000 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

