13,390 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 185,390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5,111.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $2,785,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $21.91 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $587.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

