14,094 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 256.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $22,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.13. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

In related news, VP David Kabbes bought 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $128,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

