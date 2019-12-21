$16.72 Million in Sales Expected for Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) will announce $16.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $16.73 million. Melinta Therapeutics posted sales of $35.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $64.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.97 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.16 million, with estimates ranging from $65.99 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Melinta Therapeutics.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million.

MLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 240,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Melinta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.27.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

