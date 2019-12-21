1irstcoin Price Hits $1.73 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $69.13 million and $235,257.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00024101 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025417 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001195 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000436 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,871,477 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.