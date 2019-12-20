$20.15 Million in Sales Expected for Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to post sales of $20.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teligent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.20 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. Teligent posted sales of $16.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full-year sales of $70.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.03 million to $70.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.95 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $88.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 232.25% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

TLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teligent by 496.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teligent by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Teligent by 247.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLGT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Teligent has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

