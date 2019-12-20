2,066 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1,256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

