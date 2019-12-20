$239.80 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce sales of $239.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.73 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $228.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $976.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $949.27 million to $990.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $980.15 million, with estimates ranging from $979.20 million to $980.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

PRA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 691,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

