$29.94 Million in Sales Expected for Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post sales of $29.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.93 million. Autoweb reported sales of $32.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $117.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.22 million to $118.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.36 million, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $138.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autoweb by 53.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoweb by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Autoweb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTO stock remained flat at $$2.93 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

