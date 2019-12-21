$295.08 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will report $295.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.33 million and the lowest is $290.58 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $297.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

