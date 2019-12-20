$3.06 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report sales of $3.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $6.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,844,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after buying an additional 2,352,941 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 680,330 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 797,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,950. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

