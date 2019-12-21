$312.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Posted by on December 21, 2019 at 1:44 am

Brokerages expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $312.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $333.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 902,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 216,350 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*