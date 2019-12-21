$312.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $312.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $333.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 902,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 216,350 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com