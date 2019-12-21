31,778 Shares in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 15.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 567,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Landec by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 24.6% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 205,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Landec in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Landec stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $342.83 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. Landec’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

