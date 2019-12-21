$334.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post $334.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $337.23 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $327.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

