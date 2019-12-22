34,207 Shares in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ENI by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ENI by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ENI stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eni SpA has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.77.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E).