$351.90 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $351.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.10 million and the lowest is $350.79 million. Horizon Therapeutics reported sales of $355.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,968.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,334 shares of company stock worth $10,465,127 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after buying an additional 1,042,969 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,754,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,628,000 after buying an additional 896,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,656,000 after buying an additional 695,950 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

