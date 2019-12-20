3,800 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $623,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $96.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.55. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.27 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAFT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).