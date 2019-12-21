$4.85 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.67 and the highest is $4.91. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.70.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.64. 1,144,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,071. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $144.13 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2,810.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,797,000 after purchasing an additional 724,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 556,935 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

