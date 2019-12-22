$406.48 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $406.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.60 million and the lowest is $404.10 million. Welbilt reported sales of $406.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBT. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 3.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,316,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,540 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $2,306,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 13.1% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,179,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,742,000 after buying an additional 252,587 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 43.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 380,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

