$444.76 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce sales of $444.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $447.60 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $496.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of HCSG opened at $24.47 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 230,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 302.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

