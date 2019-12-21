4NEW Hits Market Capitalization of $8,998.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, LATOKEN and BitForex. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $8,998.00 and approximately $1,515.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.01184563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119125 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Exrates, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.