$55.18 Million in Sales Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will announce $55.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.32 million to $55.81 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $50.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $212.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $213.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $239.05 million, with estimates ranging from $221.92 million to $257.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Shares of BRG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 908,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,026. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 190.80 and a quick ratio of 190.80. The company has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com