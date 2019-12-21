5,617 Shares in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,617 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,902,000 after buying an additional 1,177,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).