738 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus dropped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

