7,614 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $404,071,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Insiders have bought a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.71 on Friday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

