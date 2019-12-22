$79.37 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $79.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $87.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $320.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.90 million to $323.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $314.86 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $322.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

LXP stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com